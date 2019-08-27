LIGONIER — David E. Burns, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday morning Aug. 24, 2019.
He was born on June 18, 1944, the son of William Harvey and Mildred (Cornforth) Burns, in Elkhart County, Indiana.
On March 8, 1985, he married Karen Blake.
David is survived by his wife, Karen Burns, of Ligonier; three children, Jeffrey (Janet) Burns, of Wolcottville; Michael (Camille) Burns, of New Carlisle, and Davida (Scott) Horner, of Middlebury; two stepsons, Blake Hire, of Kendallville and Michael Hire, of Three Rivers, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Bruce (Connie) Burns, of LaGrange, Elaine (Jim) Bowers, of Stowe, Ohio, and Wilma (John) Doyle, of Macedonia, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by parents; and three brothers, Charles Burns, Winton Burns, and Jim Burns.
David graduated from Ligonier High School in 1962, and was a very hard worker all of his life. Along with farming, he worked at Sroufe Health Care as a maintenance man for 15 years, and then for Sorg Products for 19 years. In his “retirement”, David owned and operated Passion For Painting.
He could never sit still and was always doing something productive. David had a passion for Christian service, was a founding member of Strong Tower Worship Center, and had a genuine love for Christ.
David considered his most important job to be that of attending his grandchildren’s activities and was connoisseur of concession food. Above all, he was devoted to his family and the Lord’s work.
A memorial service will be held in David’s honor at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Strong Tower Worship Center, 502 W. Diamond Lake Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Josh Vargas will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m., prior to the funeral service at Strong Tower Worship Center.
A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be given in David’s honor to Strong Tower Worship Center.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
