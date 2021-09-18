HAMILTON — Patsy L. Oberlin, 90, of Hamilton, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.
Patsy was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Reba L. (Helms) Rohleder.
She was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Patsy married Mac Lynn Oberlin on July 22, 1950, in Wakarusa, Indiana, and he survives.
She worked as a full-time homemaker, raising her four sons.
Patsy was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, and helped with Bible school and sang in the choir. She also helped redesign and set up the kitchen at the church.
Patsy was also active in the Hamilton Band Boosters and the Happy Homemakers Group.
In her free time, she was an avid supporter of her kids and their athletic and academic endeavors. She also enjoyed camping and traveling.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Mac Lynn of Hamilton, Indiana; four sons, Gary (Lee Ann) Oberlin. of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Steve (Cindi) Oberlin. of Angola, Indiana, Neal (Kris) Oberlin. of Hamilton, Indiana, and Randy (Terri) Oberlin. of Hamilton, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Amy Oberlin, Tina (Jason) Smyth, Michael (Nikki) Oberlin, Jenni Oberlin, Jessi Oberlin, Jason Oberlin, Tracy Oberlin and Ben Lockwood; seven great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dawson, Paige, Maddie, Dylan, Macy and Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Polly Racy; and granddaughter, Kathelyn “Katie” Oberlin.
Visitation for Patsy L. Oberlin will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 9-11 a.m., at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN, 46742.
Funeral services for Patsy will immediately follow at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Jack Smith officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, IN 46742
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those planning an expression of sympathy, make memorial contributions to Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, IN 46742
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.