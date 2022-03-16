HUDSON — William Bell Marsh Roberts, 81, of Hudson, died March 13, 2022, at Kendallville Manor in Kendallville.
Bill was born on Jan. 23, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana, to William Marsh and Raedel Marie (Schlickman) Roberts. They preceded him in death.
He was a 1959 graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne.
He married Beverly Jean Hughes on March 11, 1967, in Fort Wayne. Mrs. Roberts preceded him in death on July 5, 2021.
Mr. Roberts served eight years in the Indiana National Guard.
At the age of 15, Bill began to work at Maloley Brothers grocery chain in Fort Wayne, working his way up to a store manager at several different stores. In 1974, he and Beverly bought the grocery store in Stroh. Together they opened and operated Roberts Market and Hardware for 30 years, retiring in 2004.
Bill was an active parent with the Prairie Heights Music Boosters, and a member of the Stroh Lions Club where he was the treasurer for many years. He was a past member of the Stroh Fire Department, and had been a state coordinator for the Indiana High School Dance Team Association. In his younger years, he spent seven years in Scouting and completed the rank of Star Scout. He had attended Stroh Church of Christ.
Surviving are his two daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Smoker of Mustang, Oklahoma, and Lisa (Dyon) Helmuth of Hudson; a son, William M. (Michelle) Roberts of Wolcottville; the 11 grandchildren he dearly adored, Kody Smoker, Brendan Smoker, Kiera Smoker, Kaleb Smoker, Kyleen (Jeff) James, Kenyon (Megan) Helmuth, Samantha Roberts, Gavin Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Chloe Roberts, and Nathan Roberts; a great-grandchild, Bennett James; a sister, Joan Cole of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place Sunday from 2 p.m.to 6 p.m. at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson.
Funeral services will take place Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the church, Pastor Michael Hamm will officiate. Burial will follow at Block Church Cemetery in rural Hudson.
Memorials may be made to Stroh Lions Club.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
