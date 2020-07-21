Roger Dale
WABASH — Roger Dean Dale, 95, of Wabash, Indiana, formerly of rural North Manchester, Indiana, died at 8:15 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 18, 1925, in Wabash, Indiana, to Willie and Edith (King) Dale.
Roger first married Jean Whistler on July 28, 1946, in Urbana, Indiana. She died on Sept. 24, 2002.
He then married Bonnie Jean (Reed) McVicker on Nov. 21, 2003, in Lagro, Indiana. She died on Nov. 24, 2019.
Roger was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of Wabash Friends Church and was active in several capacities of the church. He was also a member of the Wabash County Fair Board for 18 years and Farm Bureau Co-Op Board for 18 years, White’s Residential Board for nine years, Wabash County Pork Producers, and the Friends Cemetery Board.
Roger enjoyed basketball, football, and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
He is survived by four children, Tom (Janet) Dale and Jim (Kathy) Dale, both of North Manchester, Dave (Lauren) Dale of Wabash, and Nancy (Randy) Niccum of North Manchester; two step-children, Timothy (Pam) McVicker, of Denver, Indiana, and Melody (Robert) Deal, of Camarillo, California; 14 grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Dale and Greg (Cariel) Dale, both of Wabash, Tim (Kelly) Dale, of Huntertown, Shane (Gina) Dale, of Huntington, Brad (Marlea) Dale, of North Manchester, Jeff (Angie) Dale, of Urbana, Marcy (Jeremy) Lane, of Fort Wayne, Trisha (Lee) Loker of Lagro, Stacy (Shawn) Ahlfeld of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Dan (Liz) Dyson, of Lagro, Ryan (Stephanie) Niccum, Marcus (Krystal) Niccum, Kevin (Kari) Niccum and Josh (Betsy) Kiger, all of North Manchester; 44 great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and John Dale; sister Rachel “Sally” Stanley; and his granddaughter, Angie Kiger.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Wabash Friends Church, 3563 S. S.R. 13, Wabash, with David Phillips and Rev. Larry Ray officiating.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, at the church.
Burial will be at Friends Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service in Wabash.
Preferred memorials may be made Wabash Friends Church or White’s Residential Board.
The memorial guestbook for Roger may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
