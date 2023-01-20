FORT WAYNE — Jo Ann Stoppenhagen, age 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, gained her wings and passed away peacefully to heaven on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Jo Ann was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Dec. 18, 1954, to Donald C. Dieterle and Nancy Ellen (Adams) Bolenbaugh. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1972, and worked at Kraft Foods in Kendallville. Later, she was employed by Cunningham Optical One Southwest, Fort Wayne, until retiring.
Known by some as “Go-Go Jo”, she enjoyed flowers and spending time in her lily garden. She loved shopping and being with her daughters and grandchildren who affectionally called her “Oma” and “MerMaw”. Jo Ann was the nicest person you would ever meet. She was fun loving, funny and smart.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years of wonderful marriage, Lee Stoppenhagen, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Angela and Chad Bailey, of Avilla and Aimee and Tylor Parr, of Avilla; grandchildren: Ethan Bailey, Natalie Bailey and Landon Bailey, Jaxson Campbell, and Greyson Parr; stepdaughter, Jessica and Jacques Baudoin, of New Orleans, Louisiana; stepson, Adam and Jamie Stoppenhagen, of Fort Wayne; and step-grandchildren, Bronson Baudoin and Beckham Baudoin, Hailey Faurote, Adalynn Stoppenhagen and Eliza Stoppenhagen.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Dieterle.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jo Ann’s life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Ceruti’s Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
