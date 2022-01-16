BUTLER — Eva Laverne Highsby, 78, of Butler, Indiana, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at home.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Paris, Tennessee, to Milton and Lillie Thorne.
Eva was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
Eva is survived by sons, Timothy, of Butler and Tommy (Ajena) Highsby, of Redford, Michigan; daughters, Pamela (Dave) Slaybaugh, of Bulter and Patricia Armstrong, of Redford, Michigan; brother, John (Jane) Thorne, of Butler; grandchildren, Rocky, Kyle, Steven, Allen, Jennifer, Tammy, Justin and Kassidy; and great-grandchildren, Cassie, Madison, Gavin, Emily, Allison, Aylan, Emma, Olivia, Tyler, Austin, Kaiden, Lilly and Tommy.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Highsby, in 2005; granddaughter, Christmas; and siblings, Reuben, Robert, Dallas, Louise Thorne, Carolyn Cannady and Marilyn Vittonell.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, in Butler, with calling two hours prior.
Officiating will be Chaplain Rodney Snyder.
Eva will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
The family has entrusted H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler with the funeral arrangements.
