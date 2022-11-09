Barbara Miller
COLUMBIA CITY — Barbara Joan (Hood) Miller, age 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
She was born in Washington, D.C. on Valentine’s Day, 1941, to Robert D. and Alice M. (Johnston) Hood.
She graduated from high school in Columbia City, Indiana. Barbara married Edward J. Miller in 1960, and they shared 49 wonderful years together. They have three sons, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Barbara and Ed worked together as Luxury Furniture Representatives for Ed Miller Associates.
She enjoyed spending time with family, playing piano, traveling, and crossword puzzles. Barbara was very active in her sons’ sports and Scouting. She loved animals and adopted rescue pets. Barbara was a member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia City, before its closing.
She was a beloved mother to Thomas (Susan) Miller, of Angola, Indiana; Bradley (Cheryl) Miller, of Grand Ledge, Michigan; and Stephen (Sherry Brown) Miller, of Elkhart, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Ellen (Steve) Hood-Smith, of Las Vegas.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents, Robert and Alice Hood; and her sister, Susan Langohr.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2:30-6 p.m., at Sanctuary Old World Café (Former First Presbyterian Church), 202 N. Chauncy St., Columbia City, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
