ANGOLA — Jan Lynn (Morley) Wilson, 72, of Angola, Indiana, passed peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 10, 1949, to Robert and Ginger Morley, of Hamilton.
She lived her earthly life in Steuben County, where she was cherished by many as a mother, volunteer and teacher. She touched countless lives with her generous spirit and selfless sharing.
As a teenager, she worked at her family's restaurants, Top Hat and Big Boy. While waitressing at the Big Boy, she met the late David Ryan, father of her two sons.
An Angola High School graduate, Wilson attended Indiana Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University and the University of St. Francis and held a master's degree.
She taught elementary special education for three decades at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, offering the children not just an education, but social experiences like summer Special Olympics state games in Terre Haute and an annual community Thanksgiving feast, prepared and served by the students themselves.
The Thanksgiving feast continued after her retirement, as she remained the director of Steuben County Special Olympics. She opened doors for her students and athletes and in the process awakened the community to the simple joy of sharing love.
As a young mother and teacher, Jan also worked as a waitress at John's Sports Bar and Captain's Cabin. She tended bar at Clear Lake Yacht Club 2003-21, was an adjunct professor at Trine University and sold home-baked pies.
She was a song leader for Steuben County Girl Scouts and taught reiki. She was an active member of Angola United Methodist Church, chairing its memorials committee for many years, serving in leadership roles for the United Methodist Women and teaching the current issues Sunday school class the past several years. She was part of a team that established the church's food pantry.
Jan loved music and supported her sons' artistic endeavors. A first-chair clarinet player in college, she sang in the church choir and played in the bell choir. She met her husband, Mark, at the Wheatland Music Festival in Michigan, and the festival remained their passion through the years.
Her father taught her how to fly an airplane and she enjoyed golfing. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Surviving are her husband, Mark Wilson, of Angola; two sons, Ruben Ryan, of Waterloo, and David Brooke Ryan Jr., and his wife, Amber, of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Zora; and stepmother, Maxine Morley, of Crooked Lake.
Her parents; brother, Mack Morley; and stepfather, Robert Black, preceded her in death.
A service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Visitation will also be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the church from 3-7 p.m.
The service will be recorded and made available on YouTube.
Memorial contributions may be made to Steuben County Special Olympics, 2805 N. 85W, Angola IN 46703, or the Jan Wilson Funeral Expense Fund at Farmers State Bank, Angola.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.