COLUMBIA CITY — Darlene R. Bender, 80, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.
Born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Ligonier, Indiana, she was a daughter of Phil and Ellen (Goodrich) Metzger.
Her formative years were spent in Columbia City, Indiana, where she was the valedictorian of Columbia City High School's Class of 1959. She went on to get her teacher certification from Ball State University and her Master's Degree from Northeastern Illinois University.
Darlene was a life-long learner and teacher for 33 years, who generously shared her knowledge of world cultures and languages with hundreds of students. She also held an Indiana real estate license and volunteered on numerous community activity boards.
She enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, exercising, playing African drums, reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Bender, of St. James City, Florida; two children, Heather (Patrick) Schutte, of Dexter, Michigan, and Marlene (Richard) Lewis, of Columbia City, Indiana; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Sandara Baade and Shirley (Roger) Helle; and two brothers, Gary Metzger and Kim Metzger.
Private graveside service will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities (https://donate.rmhccin.org/) or Moffitt Cancer Center (give.moffit.org).
Condolences may be posted at https://www.remembr.com/darlene.bender.
