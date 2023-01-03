GARRETT — Marilyn F. Feagler, age 84, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb, Auburn, Indiana.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Ege, Indiana, to John J. and Rose A. (Schenher) Bianski..
She married John “Jack” Feagler on Feb. 23, 1957, in Ege, Indiana, and he died on Feb. 27, 2011.
Marilyn was a waitress at the Garrett American Legion, Shippy’s Steak House and the Railroad Inn, Garrett, Indiana. She worked at Stanadyne, Electric Motors and was a bus monitor for Garret-Keyser-Butler Schools.
Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary, Tri Kappa and BPW (Business Professional Women) and volunteered at the St. Joseph Clothes Closet.
Marilyn is survived by three sons, Dan and Robyn Feagler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mark Feagler, of Garrett, Indiana, Jed Feagler, of Garrett, Indiana; three daughters, Joni and Bob Cole, of Garrett, Indiana, Kathy and Brad Johnson, of Garrett, Indiana, and Mary Kay and Brian Cook, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Shirley Fisher, of Hagerstown, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Feagler; and parents, John J. and Rose A. Bianski
Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
A Rosary Service will take place at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Indiana, with Fr. Gary Sigler and Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Masses or St. Martin’s Health Clinic.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
