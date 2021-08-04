AUBURN — Harriet I. Myers, 98, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home.
Harriet was born on March 23, 1923, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary Carper.
Harriet was a Welcome Wagon Hostess in Auburn from 1952-1953, had worked in sales at Sears for 20 years, was an Avon Representative and had also worked at Magnavox for eight years, retiring in 1992.
She was a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Home Economics Club of Richland Township and enjoyed bowling for more than 50 years.
She is survived by children, Janis and Ron Sproat, of Rome City, Dennis and Cheryl Myers, of Auburn and Jane and Ron Pittman, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Greg) Norton, Mariah (Erick) Keirn, Cizzy (Stew) Metz, Craig Casselman, Desiree (Jerry) Keen, Jami Snyder and Mitchell Myers; 12 great-grandchildren, Tanesha, Keasta, Layton, Tandon, Lane, Mackenzie, Kayla, Ryne, Derick, Braya, Braxton and Ethan; eight great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Kirra, Aden, August, Gillian, Brennox, Thackery and Hayden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garold Myers; brothers, Arthur Carper, John Carper and Howard Carper; sisters, Martelle Rhoades and Leone Christlieb.
A funeral service for Harriet will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with visitation two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
The Rev. Craig Bard will be officiating.
Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Shelter or Parkview Hospice.
To view a live stream of the funeral service, visit Harriet’s obituary at www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.