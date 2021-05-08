FORT WAYNE — Marlene J. McAfee, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on May 6, 2021.
Born on Aug. 31, 1935, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Marl and Helen (Jesse) Campbell.
She was a graduate of South Side High School Class of 1953.
Marlene married Jack McAfee on Jan. 14, 1955.
She worked 24 years at Hillcrest Bowl, retired and moved to Lake George, Coldwater, Michigan, in 1999.
She and Jack were long time members of the American Legion and the Loyal Order of Moose.
She was preceded her in death by her husband of 63 years and is survived by her children, Bruce (Carol) McAfee and Nancy (Mike) Rush; grandchildren, Jennifer Chavez, Jessica (Graham) Kilian, Nathan Rush, David McAfee, Daniel (Stephanie) McAfee and Diane (Carson) Schrader; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Chavez and Owen and Wyatt Schrader; and brother, James Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marlene McAfee to Lake George Conservancy, 1042 S. Angola Road, Coldwater, MI 49036.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
