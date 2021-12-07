CORUNNA — Dixie Rose Leins, 75, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born on Sept 24, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carl and Naomi (Archbold) Eicher.
Dixie was employed with Magnavox in Fort Wayne for more than 25 years.
On Nov. 28, 1985, in Corunna, she married Steve Leins.
Dixie enjoyed singing karaoke and dancing, cooking, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed being around children.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steve Leins; sons, Brent Cox and Wesley Cox; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith Eicher; and sister, Jessie Davenport.
Funeral services for Dixie will be held at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dixie's memory may be directed to Kendallville VFW #2749.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.