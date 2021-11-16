John Placencia Jr.

GARRETT — John Placencia Jr., 79, of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2021.

A service took place Thursday at Garrett American Legion Post 178. A funeral will take place Nov. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Floetta Rhodes

AVILLA — Floetta M. Rhodes, 81, of Avilla, died Nov. 8, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Ina Bice

FORT WAYNE — Ina May Bice, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Nov. 7, 2021.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Dorothy Brown

AUBURN — Dorothy V. Brown, 84, of Auburn, died Nov. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Reva Livergood

AUBURN — Reva Livergood, 63, of Auburn, died Nov. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Richard Schwartz Sr.

AUBURN — Richard L. Schwartz Sr., 75, of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Katherine Walter

OCALA, Fla. — Katherine Ann Walter, 82, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 28, 2021.

Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida, handled arrangements.

Kathie Swaim

BUTLER — Kathie Jean (Oiler) Swaim, 75, of Butler, died Nov. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Bret Sage

HUDSON — Bret Allen Sage, 62, of Hudson, died Nov. 7, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Penny Countryman

KENDALLVILLE — Penny Ellen (Pepple) Countryman, 73, of Parker, Colorado and formerly of Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.

David Gunsaullus

KENDALLVILLE — David H. Gunsaullus, 74, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Virginia Hayes

KENDALLVILLE — Virginia “Ginny” Lehman Hayes, 87, of Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Beth Kurtz

KENDALLVILLE — Beth Ann Kurtz, 67, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremations, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Bruce Parks

KENDALLVILLE — Bruce Michael Parks, 70, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Deloris LaForce

ROME CITY — Deloris LaForce, 76, of Rome City, died Nov. 9, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Ruth Bowman

NORTH MANCHESTER — Ruth Graham Lyons Bowman, 97, of North Manchester, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 12:05 a.m.

Arrangements and care have been entrusted to McKee Mortuary.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.