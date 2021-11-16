John Placencia Jr.
GARRETT — John Placencia Jr., 79, of Garrett, died Nov. 1, 2021.
A service took place Thursday at Garrett American Legion Post 178. A funeral will take place Nov. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Floetta Rhodes
AVILLA — Floetta M. Rhodes, 81, of Avilla, died Nov. 8, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Ina Bice
FORT WAYNE — Ina May Bice, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Nov. 7, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Brown
AUBURN — Dorothy V. Brown, 84, of Auburn, died Nov. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Reva Livergood
AUBURN — Reva Livergood, 63, of Auburn, died Nov. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Richard Schwartz Sr.
AUBURN — Richard L. Schwartz Sr., 75, of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Katherine Walter
OCALA, Fla. — Katherine Ann Walter, 82, of Ocala, Florida and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 28, 2021.
Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida, handled arrangements.
Kathie Swaim
BUTLER — Kathie Jean (Oiler) Swaim, 75, of Butler, died Nov. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Bret Sage
HUDSON — Bret Allen Sage, 62, of Hudson, died Nov. 7, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Penny Countryman
KENDALLVILLE — Penny Ellen (Pepple) Countryman, 73, of Parker, Colorado and formerly of Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.
David Gunsaullus
KENDALLVILLE — David H. Gunsaullus, 74, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Virginia Hayes
KENDALLVILLE — Virginia “Ginny” Lehman Hayes, 87, of Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Beth Kurtz
KENDALLVILLE — Beth Ann Kurtz, 67, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 6, 2021.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremations, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Bruce Parks
KENDALLVILLE — Bruce Michael Parks, 70, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Deloris LaForce
ROME CITY — Deloris LaForce, 76, of Rome City, died Nov. 9, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Ruth Bowman
NORTH MANCHESTER — Ruth Graham Lyons Bowman, 97, of North Manchester, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 12:05 a.m.
Arrangements and care have been entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
