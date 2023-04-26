FREMONT — Suzanne Hall, age 85, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 10, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Louis and Mabel (Russell) Kintz.
Suzanne graduated from Fort Wayne Southside High School in 1955.
She was a longtime cashier at Gay’s Supermarket in Fremont, Indiana.
She was a fan of the Indiana Hoosiers and Indiana Pacers basketball teams, Indianapolis Colts, NASCAR racing and enjoyed going camping, and fishing.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Schorey, on Sept. 30, 1990.
She later married Carl Hall on Feb. 5, 1999, in Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Hall, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Steven Schorey, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Michael Schorey, of Fremont, Indiana; stepson, Harold Hall, of Fremont, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Kenneth Schorey; a son, Kevin Schorey; a brother, Arthur Kintz; and a stepdaughter, Clisty Hall.
Private graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory, may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.