GARRETT — Jack G. McPheeters II, age 68, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1951, in Garrett, to Jack G. and Dorothy Irene (Owens) McPheeters.
Jack was a CNC operator at C & A Tool.
Jack is survived by his stepdaughter, Kimberly Sheetz, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Heather A. Wogoman, of Middlebury, Indiana; four grandchildren, Alec, Luke, Brie and Jeff; and special friend, Janet Jenkins, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack G. and Dorothy Irene McPheeters; and sister, Diana Sleeper.
Services will take place at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Due to the governor’s mandate, face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory and social distancing will be followed.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
