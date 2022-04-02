LARWILL — Evelyn R. Redman, 94, of Larwill, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:01 a.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne, where she had been a resident since October 2021.
Born Aug. 16, 1927, in northern Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Alice (Hyndman) Birch.
She attended West Ward Elementary School in Columbia City and graduated from Larwill High School in 1946.
On March 12, 1950, she married Joseph I. Redman. They made their home on a farm near Larwill. Joseph died on Jan. 30, 2000.
A full-time homemaker, she assisted on the farm, maintained the household, and raised the couple’s daughter. When her grandchildren came along, they became her focus and joy.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, painting, and baking cakes, which she often shared with the neighbors.
Surviving are her daughter, Victoria Sarbacker, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rhea Elizabeth Schutt, Whitney Allyse Sarbacker, Kaley Estelle Sarbacker and Wyatt E.J. Sarbacker; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn’s request was to have no services. Burial will take place at a later date at Adams Cemetery in Whitley County.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Evelyn’s honor are to the Whitley County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
