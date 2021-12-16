LAGRANGE — Sally L. Ulrich, 92, of LaGrange, and formerly of Howe, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born in the Shipshewana, Indiana, area on April 19, 1929, to George Earl and Nettie Leota (Mann) Doney.
Sally was a Howe local and graduated from Lima High School.
She worked as a secretary for Howe Military Academy for 29 years. She loved working there and had a great love for the academy.
On Oct. 21, 1948, she married James “Red” Ulrich in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1999.
She was a member of Lima Presbyterian Church.
Sally was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan, loved decorating for the holidays and was a lover of patriotic music. Some of her best memories as a family were spent together on South Twin Lake, and she enjoyed her winters in Sebring, Florida.
Surviving Sally are her two sons, J. Mark and his wife, Deb (Dilts) Ulrich, of LaGrange, Scott A. Ulrich and his partner, David Hartmann, of Orlando, Florida; two grandsons, Christopher M. Loeber, of Chicago and Kyle and his wife, Dana (Dunham) Ulrich, of Howe; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Jezik, of Chicago; and additional family throughout the country; extended family, Mary Jane Dilts and Denise Dilts, of LaGrange. In addition, cherished friends, Loma Yoder, Margaret Stanner (deceased) and the Pfenning family, of Howe.
Preceding Sally in death were her parents; a husband, Red; a son, Michael Ulrich, on Feb. 6, 1970; a daughter, Pam Loeber, on June 18, 2016; and a granddaughter, Gretchen A. Loeber, on Nov. 9, 2011.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Lima Presbyterian Church, 608 Fourth St., Howe, IN 46746.
The Rev. David Hughes, Elder Jerry Stanner and the Rev. Toni James will officiate the services.
A viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at the viewing and service.
Memorials may be donated in Sally’s honor to Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
