HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Ramona J. Hill, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the company of friends in Spencerville, Indiana.
Ramona was born on May 27, 1933, in Yards, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Bowman) Mabe Sr.
She was a 1949 graduate of Bramwell High School. She attended Johnson University and Concord College. Ramona received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ramona married John Paul Hill on July 8, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1980.
Ramona was a beloved teacher for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools for 31 years, retiring in 2008.
She was a member of Hicksville Church of Christ.
Surviving are her two daughters, as well as a host of students and friends she touched during her lifetime.
Public graveside services for Ramona J. Hill will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Alton Cemetery, S.R. 101, Saint Joe, IN 46785, with Pastor Jim Platner officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37948.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
