TOPEKA — DeWayne C. Bontrager, age, 89, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on March 22, 1932, the son of Willis and Grayce (Hostetler) Bontrager, in Elkhart, Indiana.
On Oct. 1, 1955, he married Mertice Yoder in Middlebury, Indiana, at Forks Mennonite Church. She preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 2004.
He is survived by two sons, Rodney Bontrager, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Terry (Cindy) Bontrager, of Topeka, Indiana; five grandchildren, Tyler (Holly) Bontrager and Chad (Cassie) Bontrager, both of New Paris, Indiana, Christina (Logan) Smith, of Hudson, Indiana, Tiffany (Cody) Hostetler, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Brittany (Josh) Collyer, of LaGrange, Indiana; five great-grandchildren and two on the way; along with a brother, Eugene (Barbara) Bontrager, of Middlebury, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, who both died in the Palm Sunday Tornado; and his wife, Mertice Bontrager.
DeWayne played a large role in the success of the Town of Topeka, and was named LaGrange County Citizen of the Year in 2016. He served Topeka as town clerk from 1989 until 2011, helping to secure numerous grants and boost the town into the manufacturing center it is today.
His varied careers included being a successful dairy farmer, real estate developer, surveyor, and crop insurance salesman. He also served as a LaGrange County councilman, drove a school bus for many years and volunteered with the Topeka Fire Department for 25 years.
He received statewide recognition as a Lions Club member, was a member of Gideons International and gave many hours as a board member and Sunday school teacher at Topeka Mennonite Church. DeWayne also volunteered as a member of the Lagrange County 4-H Fair board of directors, and in board posts with the Lagrange County Community Foundation and the Federal Land Bank.
DeWayne was a hard worker and leader to the end, serving fellow residents at Waterford Crossing Assisted Living where he spent the last five years gardening and helping others in any way that was needed.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at New Life Church Fellowship, 2755 IN-5, Topeka, IN 46571.
A Celebration of DeWayne’s life service will begin at 11 a.m., at New Life Fellowship on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
