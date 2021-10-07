Virginia (Carteaux) Valentine, age 85, of Long Beach, California, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 12:20 am
(0) comments
