ANGOLA — Morris Neal “Morrie” Whitlock, 97, of Angola, Indiana passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on the family farm in Angola, Otsego Township, Indiana, on Feb. 16, 1922, to Laurel and Elsie M. (Rinehart) Whitlock.
Morrie was a mechanical engineer at Chicago Switch and later on retired from Imperial Clevite in 1987.
He served his country in the US Air Force. He was a dedicated life member of Angola American Legion Post 31 and was a member of the Honor Guard for the legion.
Morris married Joyce (Olaynick) Walston on Oct. 19, 2002.
He was a member of Angola Christian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Whitlock, of Angola; son, John (Rebecca) Whitlock, of Salinas, California; four daughters, Nancy Parent, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Pamela (Joe) Ford, of Layton, Utah, Ginny Dominguez, of Ogden, Utah, and Carrie (Keith) Dickson, of Fruit Heights, Utah. Also surviving is his stepson, Timothy (Melissa) Walston, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Shannon Walston, of Fort Wayne; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Eileen Barnes Whitlock in 1999, whom he married in 1946; brother, Burt Whitlock; and sister, Evelyn Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Angola Christian Church with John Coney, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the church, prior to the service.
Burial and military honors by the Angola American Legion will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Morrie’s memory to Steuben County Cancer Association.
