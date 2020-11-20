KENDALLVILLE — Arthur Erwin Thiem, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1931, to Emil and Anna (Peitz) Thiem.
He married Evelyn Mae Coleman on Oct. 17, 1954, in Kendallville, Indiana. She survives.
Arthur served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked as a foreman at Kendallville Foundry and spent many years in retirement as the “lawn technician” at the Kendallville Lamplighter.
Surviving are his daughter-in-law, Cathy Thiem; and granddaughter, Laura (Thiem) Pepple and her husband, Ryan, all of Kendallville. Also surviving are a sister, Ilene (Thiem) Kuhl, of Bradenton, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son David Thiem on May 10, 2019; and grandson, Christopher Thiem on Jan. 19, 2004. Also, by his brother Alfred Thiem.
According to Arthur’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held. Private burial has taken place at Avilla Cemetery in Avilla, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter in honor of Arthur’s love for his pets throughout the years.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements handled by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
