HUDSON — Amy Lee (Whittig) Beer, 61, of Hudson, died in her home under the devoted care of loved ones on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born in Paris, Illinois on July 1, 1960, to Roger and Annetta L. (Perkins) Whittig.
On Oct. 22, 1983, she married Larry W. Beer in Stroh.
Amy followed in her mother’s footsteps. She enjoyed an active career as vice president and branch manager at Farmers State Bank’s Stroh office for 44 years. She retired April 2021.
She was very active in the LaGrange and Steuben counties. Serving the community as a member of the Stroh Lion’s Club, as a past-president, Steuben County REMC board of directors, Steuben County 4-H program, Prairie Heights Community Schools and the Junior Achievement.
She enjoyed hosting and entertaining and used her creative talents to serve many members of her family. Her biggest enjoyment in life came from her grandchildren who she dedicated her time and energy planning parties and holidays.
She’s survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry W. Beer; their son, Bradley (Emilee) Beer and their children, Eli (8) Bennett (6) and Audrey (2); a daughter, Amelia (Beer) Swander and her children, Charlotte (8) Catherine (7) Claire (6) and Camille (3); a son-in-law, Jeremy Swander; a sister and brother-in-law, Louise (Paul) Kennedy and nine nieces and six nephews that adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Roger Whittig and Annetta (Perkins) Whittig.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S 1100 W, Hudson from 2-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, the Pastor Michael Hamm will be officiating.
Burial will take place in Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Memorials may be contributed in Amy’s memory to the Amy Beer Memorial Fund C/O Farmers State Bank PO Box 70, Stroh, IN 46789.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
