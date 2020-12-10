GARRETT — Neal J. Render, 69, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Neal was born on March 4, 1951, in Watertown, New York, a son of the late James Render and Helen Render-Shephard.
Neal was very active in Boy Scouts, being a Troop Leader as well as a Cub Master. He also loved the outdoors, fishing and camping.
Neal was a proud baseball coach in Garrett, coaching his sons. On Sunday’s you would find him watching a NASCAR race and spending time with family.
Neal is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry; two sons, James, of Garrett and Nicolas (Leah), of Fort Wayne; half-brother, Donald Shepherd, of Willard, Ohio; two half-sisters, Kathy Gayheart and Lorna Shephard-Combs; brother-in-law, Larry Heyman; and best friend, Shaun Howard.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anita Heyman.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana.
Face masks and social distancing will be required along with a maximum of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services in Auburn.
