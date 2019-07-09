David Back 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save David Earl Back, 55, of Ashley, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties 2019 Salute to Industry Noble and LaGrange Counties Memorial Day 2019 The Star Memorial Day 2019 The Herald Republican Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested on drug chargesButler Police recover weapons in arrestsHowe's long and complicated historyClear Lake victim died of asphyxiationGunshot wound sends man to hospitalBusiness owners lead way for Wolcottville fireworks showLocal girl needs help funding service dogKendallville police seeking information about Subway armed robberyOfficers recover body of missing wakesurferRecovery of missing surfer made possible by technology Images Videos CommentedNoble County has much to offer residents, visitors (1)Marijuana: State adding to its data set more criminal records (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD112008 KD111969 KD112261 Top Jobs KD111886 KD112377 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Police blotter Art and photo entries due this weekend 3 concerts set at Eclectic Room Baby who died on cruise ship had local ties I&M considering new Butler substation Butler High School alumni hold reunion Curve near Elkhart River could be removed Commissioners support additional health department position
