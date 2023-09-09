AUBURN — George Riley Wappes, age 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born on July 21, 1933 in Swan, in Noble County, to William I. and Mildred L. (Renkenberger) Wappes.
George married Helen H. Hitchcock on May 2, 1964, in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
George was a Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Army, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a pilot of helicopters and fixed wing. He was also an Army Ranger. He retired after 22 years of service in 1978.
George was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church.
He received a Purdue BS Agriculture Degree in 1954, and an Indiana Masters in Education in 1984. He was a Master Gardener, past member of the DeKalb County Aviation Board, ACD volunteer and enjoyed playing bridge, cycling and tennis.
George is survived by his lovely wife, Helen H. Wappes, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Molly (Steve) Krasoff, of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Sophia Krasoff, Amanda Krasoff and Myles Krasoff, all of Austin, Texas; and sister, Shirley Griffin, of Garrett, Indiana.
George was preceded in death by his parents, William I. and Mildred L. Wappes; four brothers, William “Billy” Wappes, Merlin Wappes, Max Wappes and Jack Wappes; and two sisters, Ora McFarland and Dorothy Loft.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and military honors will take place at that time at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials are to the JAM Center, Garrett, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, is entrusted with the arrangements.
