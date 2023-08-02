ANGOLA — Steven P. Ickes, 73, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1949.
Steve was a loving husband to Janet Chiddister, whom he married in 1968. Together, they raised their children, Steven Ickes Jr., of Fremont, Indiana, Troy (Angela) Ickes, of Auburn, Indiana, and Stacie Gaiski, of Angola, Indiana.
Steve had a deep passion for spending time outdoors, particularly in his garden. He found joy in the company of his family and cherished moments spent with them.
Steve is survived by his grandchildren, Ian (Sarah) Gaiski, of Ashley, Indiana, Raven Gaiski, of Hastings, Michigan, Kobe Gaiski, of Hudson, Indiana, Ryder Blount, of Angola, Indaina, and Joey, Skyler, Tyler, and Ashley Daly of Auburn, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Cordelia, Camdyn, Amara, Kashlynn, and soon to be Hunter and Cylas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Velma Ickes.
Steve is also survived by his sisters, Ruthann Koch, Shirley Kunce, Marylou Garman, Fran Mavis and Marge Cope; as well as his brother, George Ickes.
In his free time, Steve enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking and traveling. He treasured the moments he spent with his family and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 12, 2023, at Sonlight Community Church, located at 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, Indiana, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that contributions be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Steve P. Ickes and honoring his memory.
