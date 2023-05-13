SOUTH WHITLEY — James Lee Baxter, 70, of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully surrounded by family at 1:45 p.m., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
Born on June 4, 1952, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of Richard L. and Clela M. (Wince) Baxter.
Growing up in Richland Township, he completed Larwill Elementary School and graduated from South Whitley High School in 1971.
On Sept. 13, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jean Wilfong. They have always made their home in rural South Whitley.
For more than 35 years, he worked at Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, in assembly.
In his retirement, he enjoyed working with his brothers-in-law in their farming operation, driving a tractor or “Big Kenny,” the Kenworth Truck. Begrudgingly, he would help with the annual baling of straw.
He liked to fish, golf, hunt and just enjoy the outdoors. At home, he took pleasure in maintaining his property or just watching the wildlife, especially the wild turkeys. In the winter months, he bowled and participated in the leagues. Spending time with the grandkids was always a priority whenever possible.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Donna; a son, Chad (Michele) Baxter, of Columbia City; and a daughter, Mindy (Jeff) Plank, of Auburn; his mother, Clela Baxter, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Damen and Katee Baxter, Andy, and Jon Plank, and Megan Perry; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Raven, Octavian, Pearl, Evelyn and Willow; and sisters, Elizabeth (James) Walter, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Penny (Chris) Haegert, of Larwill.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Baxter; a sister, Linda Ewing; and brother-in-law, David “Fuzz” Wilfong.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, May, 19, 2023, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Jim’s honor are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
