KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth E. “Buddy” Smith, 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Greensboro, to Carroll E. and Elsie I. (Gray) Smith.
On June 7, 1959, in Greensboro, he married Joyce C. Wilson. They spent their honeymoon in this area and made their home here.
Mr. Smith was a pharmacist at the Indiana Reformatory in Pendleton. He then was a pharmacy consultant for the Indiana Department of Corrections and worked throughout the state.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Greensboro.
Ken enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a huge fan of Purdue sports and, actually, was a fan of anything that had to do with Purdue!
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joyce Smith, of Kendallville; two sons, Timothy K. (Nancy) Smith, of Wawaka and Stephen R. Smith, of Greenwood; a daughter, Karyn (Michael) Mercer, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Stephen Smith of Anderson, Angella (Johnathan) Basicker, of Anderson, Tabitha (Dustin) Finn, of McCordsville, Gabby Smith, of Indianapolis, Chaz (MacKenzie) Mercer, of Kendallville and Carlee (Joe) Reed, of Garrett; 13 great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Derek, Shyla, Alex, Eleanor, Kellan, Dexter, Maelyn, Lincoln, Lola, Parker, Aiden and Quinn; and his special chosen family, Tim (Jill) Wade and their children, Hannah (Tyler) Susong and Morgan (Austin) McMillan and their daughter, Sophie all of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Smith; and a sister, Betty Lowe.
There will be no visitation or service.
A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.