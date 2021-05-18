GARRETT — Bernadean “Bunny” M. Miller, age 94, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Bunny was born on March 8, 1927, in Swan Township, to Elmer G. and Leah (Huffman) Grocock, and they preceded her in death.
She married Max W. Miller on July 12, 1945, in Swan Township and he passed on March 31, 1991.
Bunny was a secretary at Electric Motors and Specialties, retiring in 1981.
Bunny is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jim Smolek) Gross, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Betty (Max) Sierra, of Frisco, Texas; brothers, Ira Grocock, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Ray (Judy) Grocock, of Avilla, Indiana; grandchildren, Tiffany (Brian) Collins, of Flannigan, Illinois, Trina (Heath) Pfaffman, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Tyler (Randi) Gross, of Avilla, Indiana; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jean Grocock, of Avilla, Indiana.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer G. and Leah Grocock; husband, Max W. Miller; son, Rodney Miller; son in-law, Ross Gross; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Brumbaugh; sister, Cletus McNally; and brother, Guy “Skeeter” Grocock.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with graveside services to follow at 12:30 p.m., at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Indiana, with Tom Novy officiating.
Memorials are to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org
