COLUMBIA CITY — Roedean M. Dowell, 95, of Columbia City, died peacefully at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Born on May 11, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of LeRoy and Lilah M. (Brumbaugh) Veazey. Her parents preceded her in death.
As an infant, she and her family moved to Noble County and later to Eel River Township, Allen County, where she completed Eel-Perry Township School. She began high school at Huntertown, but the family then moved to Columbia City, where she graduated from Columbia City High School in 1945.
She married Keith H. Dowell on Feb. 23, 1946. They made their home in Columbia City until 1996 when they moved to the Syracuse area. In 2007 they returned to Columbia City. Beginning in 1991, the couple spent 22 consecutive winters in Venice, Florida. Keith died on Jan. 30, 2016.
Roedean began her work career with General Electric, Fort Wayne, for ten years. She became the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department secretary, later moving over to the Whitley County Highway Department, then the Whitley County Assessor office.
Following her county government service, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Columbia Township School and completed her work career at Randall Carpenter, M.D., medical office.
Roedean was a charter member of the Columbia City Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school, prepared the bulletin and was a past-president of the Women’s Fellowship. Active with the Democrat Party, she was a past-president of the Ladies Democrat Party of Whitley County, hosting U.S. senators and area representatives at her home. She also met vice presidential candidate Lyndon Johnson at an event in Fort Wayne.
She liked to follow Indiana University basketball and the Green Bay Packers. Roedean met a women’s basketball standout, Shana Zolman, while living in Syracuse, and followed her college career at Tennessee University.
Enjoying the water, Roedean participated in water aerobics and liked to sew, bake, and bargain hunt. She enjoyed cards with her friends every Wednesday and, at other times, meeting friends at the Elks Club.
Surviving is her daughter, Teresa Dowell of Columbia City; son, Stanley (Catherine) Dowell, of Churubusco; grandchildren, Andrew (Lacey) Barrett of Greenfield, and Joseph Pence and Sara (Joey) LaVergne, both of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Grace and Lucas; and a sister, Dixie Alexander of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deloris Parker and Alberta Malcolm, and two nieces, Judi Bodine and Vicki Maddux.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 N. Washington St, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Columbia City Church of the Brethren-Women’s Fellowship, St Paul of the Cross Food Pantry, or the Whitley County Community Foundation Heart of Gold.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
