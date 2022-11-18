ORLAND — Orlo Dennis “Denny” Munger Jr., age 85, of Orland, Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
He was born on May 28, 1937, in Adilene, Illinois, to Orlo Dennis and Katherine (Judsen) Munger.
Denny served his country in the United States Army.
He was a retired Union Electrician.
Denny liked to do projects for everyone, and was always helping others. He enjoyed working in his garage, working with his hands, and was a builder. He also enjoyed bowling in his younger years. Most of all, he loved spending time with all his family.
He married Lucy Ann Crawford on Dec. 31, 1955, in Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Lucy Munger, of Orland, Indiana; daughters, Cindy (John) Bowers, of Orland, Indiana, Pat (David) Hammons, of Corbin, Kentucky, and Belinda Jerema, of Arizona; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlo Dennis and Katherine Munger; an infant daughter, Debra Munger; and sisters, Wilma Wynn and Viola Lovelace.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Orland Church of the Nazarene, 6015 N. S.R. 327, Orland, Indiana.
Pastor Rodger Strong will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Orland Church of the Nazarene.
Burial will follow the services at Flint Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be directed to Orland Fire & Rescue or to Heart To Heart Hospice.
The family would like to thank Dupont Hospital and Heart To Heart Hospice for his care and the special effort in helping him to come home, prior to his passing.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
