EUSTIS, Fla. — Mary Ellen Lemmon, age 99, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Eustis, Florida.
She is survived by four children, Jerry Lemmon (Sandra), of Mason, Michigan, Sandra Beagle (Jerry), of Eustis, Florida, Leta Harrison, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Dwight (Herb) Lemmon Jr. (Michelle), of Kentwood, Michigan. She is also survived by one sister, Maxine Morley, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight H. Lemmon Sr.; two grandsons; one sister; and one brother.
Mary Ellen was born in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, on May 25, 1921, to Clyde and Vivialeen Brooks.
She married Dwight (Spike) Lemmon on May 27, 1939.
Mary Ellen was a devoted mother and a strong, courageous woman, who loved staying active. She and her husband owned and operated a store for many years in Montgomery, Michigan, and later moved to a farm in Jonesville, Michigan.
At the age of 52, she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse degree.
She worked for many years at Hillsdale Community Health Center and, after moving to Florida, served as a hospital volunteer.
She loved to sew, travel, take drives in the country and road trips.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Eustis, and was always active in church activities.
A memorial service will be held in Michigan, during the summer of 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Eustis or the American Heart Association.
