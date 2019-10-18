GARRETT — Linda L Schoonover, 76, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Kingston Memory Care Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born June 21, 1943, in Auburn, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Helen L. (Tarlton) Deetz.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School.
Linda worked at County Line Cheese for 23 years, Cooper Standard for 10 years and owned and operated L & S Cleaning for 25 years.
She was a member of Heritage Community Church in Auburn and she was known as the “Pie Lady” because she made pies for her church for the DeKalb Free Fall Fair.
She married Larry Schoonover on June 21, 1985, in Auburn. He passed away May 31, 2014.
Surviving are a son and two daughters, Ray A. (Sonja) Burniston Jr., of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tammy M. (Dana) Post, of Auburn, and Kristi R. McCormick, of Fort Wayne; and four grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Fuger, Adam (Emily) Burniston, Austin McCormick, and Caitlin Owens.
Private family burial will take place at a later date at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 or Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
