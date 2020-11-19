Arthur Thiem Nov 19, 2020 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur Thiem, age 88, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages.Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How will you be spending Thanksgiving this year? You voted: A large family gathering, as usual A smaller-than-usual gathering Just immediate family Alone, as usual Alone, for the first time Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in Monday morning crashExecutive order details new state COVID-19 restrictionsRED ALERT: LaGrange County hits worst COVID-19 rating, other counties closeLaGrange, DeKalb record new deaths, cases surge over 8,000Red Sea: Northeast Indiana washed in red ratings for COVID-19 spreadAllen County, Fort Wayne announce COVID restrictionsGazebo damaged at fairgroundsMSD superintendent's contract not renewedInternational Monster Truck Museum moving to ButlerThanks to one photograph, I learn I have COVID-19 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Street Department volunteers improve Madden Arches display How many Hoosiers have survived the virus? It’s the disease wrecking the economy, not the government response Laughter is the best medicine Ribbon-cutting welcomes MidWest America credit union Turkey hunting firearms tweaked by NRC Garrett church welcomes new pastor Kendallville should be more open about tax break decisions
