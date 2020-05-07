ALBION — Wanda Gail Watts, age 64, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Wanda was born in Lackey, Kentucky, on June 18, 1955, to James Raymond and Gladys (Gibson) Hurst. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1972 East Noble High School graduate and was employed with Budd Company in Kendallville for many years. Later, she enrolled in courses at Brown Mackie College and became a medical assistant. She worked for Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Noble Hospital and the Parkview Walk-In Clinic.
Survivors include her sons, Christopher and Kathy Watts, of Albion and Ryan Watts, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Cheyenna Royal-Watts, of Kendallville, Justin Watts, of Garrett, Dylan Watts, of Albion, and Paige Watts, of LaGrange; one great-grandchild, Carter Royal-Watts; brothers, Jim and Becky Hurst, of Auburn and Larry Hurst, of Kendallville; sisters, Linda and Ray Taylor, of Kendallville, Sherry and Mike Paulus, of Auburn, Sandie Benedict and her fiancé, Danny Howard, both of Kendallville, and Rhonda and Dave Lange, of Kendallville.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Brandy Watts, in 1977; sister, Doloris Hurst; nephews, Ray Taylor Jr., and John Lankford; sister-in-law, Ruth Hurst; brothers-in-law, Dan Benedict and Phillip Watts.
Visitation, limited to 25 people at one time, will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will follow visitation at 6 p.m., with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, American Cancer Society, or to the family.
Share your favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.