COLUMBIA CITY — Jay L. Pence, 70, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:43 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne.
Born May 5, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Oscar Leigh and Jean Cornelius Herrman) Pence.
Jay graduated from Columbia City Joint High School.
On May 5, 1973, he married Doris Jean Hill. They have always made their home in Whitley County, Indiana.
Jay was the owner/operator of Pence Dozing and excavating since 1970.
He was a life-long farmer and coon hunter. He enjoyed Brown Swiss dairy farming and John Deere tractors. He was also a fan of John Wayne movies, German shepherd dogs and coon hounds.
He was a nine-year member of 4-H, and a four-year member of FFA. He was also a Shriner for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters, Jenny C. Pence, of Columbia City, Sarah J. (Kip Trier) Pence, of Burket and Leah J. (Charles “Buck” Kilgore) Pence; son, Jason L. Pence, both of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and his German shepherd, Luke.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hershel and Mildred and Bert and Grace Herrman.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the funeral home, with a Larwill Due Guard Lodge #278 service at 8 p.m.
Memorials in Jay’s honor are to the Masonic Lodge or Shriners.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
