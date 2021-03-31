AUBURN — Elsie Caroline Dickman, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday March 30, 2021, at her home in Auburn.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Spencerville, Indiana, to Ralph and Janie (Bice) Baughman.
Elsie was a 1952 graduate of St. Joe High School.
She owned and operated, along with her husband, Burt, West Edge Park, Auburn Mobile Home Park and West Edge Center.
She was a member of Indiana Manufactured Housing Association, AACA, ACD Club and NATMUS. She also enjoyed giving of her time whenever she was needed when the Kiwanis Club was involved with a community service project.
She married Burt Dickman on June 29, 1951, in the Chapel in the Garden in Angola and he passed away on Dec. 27, 2018.
Surviving are five children, Cynthia M. and Bill Ayers, of South Lake, Texas, Steven W. and Helen (Carnahan) Dickman, of Auburn, Susan M. and Richard Reger, of Auburn, Donald E. Dickman, of Leo and Gregory L. and Pamela (Rupert) Dickman, of Auburn; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel Thatcher, Alex Thatcher, Cristen and Ron Miller, Shawna and Wesley Woodlee, Anna and Brice Kline, Kasandra Dickman, Alyson and Aaron Myers, Adam and Emily (Rupp) Reger, Andrew and Valerie (Lloyd) Reger, Angela Morris and Bryan and Kristie (Chittenden) Dickman: 14 great-grandchildren: two brothers and a sister, Ralph and Ellen Baughman, of Hamilton, Floyd Baughman, of Kendallville and Rozella Cook, of Newville; and a brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Carolyn Dickman, of Portland Oregon.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, Indiana, with Andy Grimes officiating.
Calling is three hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church.
The wearing of masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Preferred memorials are to Auburn Church of Christ or Auburn Area Kiwanis Club for the benefit of Riley Hospital for Children.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
