ANGOLA — Raymond R. “Pete” Zimmerman, 49, of Angola, Indiana, died July 29, 2019, at Cameron Hospital in Angola.
Raymond was born on Aug. 4, 1969, in LaGrange, to Raymond E. and Sharlla S. (Coney) Zimmerman.
A lifetime area resident he had worked for many years at Atwood Mobile Products in LaGrange.
Pete coached softball in Orland for many years.
He loved fishing and watching sports, especially IU basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers football.
Surviving are his mother, Sharlla S. Zimmerman, of Angola; his stepfather, Allan Hentzell Sr., of Angola; three stepbrothers, Christopher Hentzell, of Fort Wayne, Allan Hentzell Jr., of Waterloo, and Frank Sullivan, of Auburn; four nieces, Lexi, Paige and Allanah Hentzell, and Becca Sullivan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding Pete in death were his father, Raymond E. Zimmerman; and a brother, Ryan R. Zimmerman.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Pastor Gary Cox will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Orland Little League.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
