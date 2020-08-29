Brian Ziemba Aug 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Keith Ziemba, age 58, of Troy, Michigan, died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election? You voted: In person Nov. 3 Early voting in person Absentee ballot by mail Undecided May not vote Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody found in Hamilton Lake after teen goes missing Saturday nightKlan rally 25 years ago an ugly day in Angola's historyMartin McCoy resigns as Auburn Police ChiefOverdue: 129 Noble County properties on tax sale listDrug bust nets 6Sunday search on Hamilton Lake for missing teenagerPleasant Lake man facing multiple child pornography chargesMayor Ley's statement on Auburn Police Department changesFormer funeral director back in jail after failing to pay restitutionMSD to quarantine 46 due to virus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Big spending Trump Area Activities St. Martin's Clothes Closet to reopen Sept. 8 DeKalb County public meetings Brauker pottery wins top award in Santa Fe Bailey and Wood Mortgage opens new Auburn location Several people indicted on firearms and drug offenses Hearten House receives $10,000 from Glick Philanthropies
