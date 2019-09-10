Katherine Eash, 74, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 4:14 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: September 9, 2019 @ 11:44 pm
