ANGOLA — Albert Remenicky, 95, formerly of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Cate’s House in Ocala, Florida.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1926, in Munhall, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Anne (Lipa) Remenicky. they preceded him in death.
Albert married Delores Ann (Hamilton) Remenicky on May 7, 1949, in Angola. They shared 67 devoted years of marriage, before she passed on Sept. 21, 2016.
Albert retired from Magnavox in Fort Wayne after 25 years.
Albert is survived by children, Sally J. (Frank) Ryan, of Blair, Nebraska, Donna M. (Paul) Liechty, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Michael S. (Lori) Remenicky, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret, of Florida.
Albert was also preceded in death by two sons, Al “Butch” Remenicky Jr., and Steve M. Remenicky; brother, Joe; and a sister, Mary.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
Assisting the family with the arrangements is H.E. Johnson & Sons in Angola.
