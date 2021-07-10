KENDALLVILLE — Edith Lee Sprandel, age 91, of Kendallville, died July 8, 2021, at home.
Edith was born near Woodburn, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1929, to Emmanuel “Buck” and Wanetta (Brown) Cook. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Rome City High School in 1947.
She married Karl L. Sprandel and he preceded her in death in October 1995.
She was a librarian at the Kendallville Middle School and a homemaker.
Survivors include: son, Paul Sprandel of Kendallville; daughter, Karla Sprandel of Sacramento, California; son, Jim Sprandel of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Ashley and Mark Pagett of Ireland and Nicholas Sprandel of Fort Wayne; one great-granddaughter, Maeve Pagett; longtime caregiver and companion, Jim Walter of Kendallville; brother, Ernie and Janet Cook of Brimfield; sister, Inez and Charles Mynhier of Brimfield; sister, Carolyn DePew of Rome City; sister, Jerri Witham of Rome City; and sister, Sandy Kelly of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty Adams, Ruth Ruppert and Beverly Eash.
Graveside services will be held Monday at 3 p.m. in Orange Cemetery near Brimfield, with Rev. Angie Kidd officiating.
Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
