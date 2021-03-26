ALBION — Claudine I. King, 90, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Brimfield, Indiana, to Paul Baker and Orpha Ackerman.
She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Donald Hoover.
A lifetime area resident, Claudine married Dalles King in Albion, on Nov. 1, 1947. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2004.
She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Claudine was especially fond of completing puzzles. She also enjoyed college basketball, Notre Dame Football and watching the Indianapolis Colts.
Survivors include sons, Dennis (Sandy) King, of Albion and Gary (Lonnie Braun) King, of Fort Wayne; brother, Donald (Suzanne) Hoover, of Rome City; twin sister, Pauline Ross, of Albion; sisters, Colleen Culbertson, of Churubusco and Betty Parker, of Arkansas. Also surviving are grandchildren, Terry (Brenda) Knafel, Brian (Lisa) Knafel, Kevin (Nicole) Knafel, Augusta and Adam Bennett, Brent King and Justin King; step-grandchildren, Rob and Cheryl Koher, Jeff Koher and Steven Koher; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kathleen Knafel; and son-in-law, Jim Knafel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Doug Keenan will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Contributions in Claudine's memory may be directed to Albion American Legion Post #246.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
