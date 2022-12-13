KENDALLVILLE — Kathryn Gae Hilligoss, age 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Mrs. Hilligoss was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Oct. 17, 1944, to Willard A. Slatts and Marjory A. (McEwen) Gerold. They preceded her in death. Her stepfather was Phillip A. Gerold, who also preceded her in death.
Kathy graduated from Crawfordsville High School and Indiana University, where she received a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She was an elementary school teacher with East Noble School Corporation for 23 years before retiring in 2005.
Kathy was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville, where she taught Sunday school, participated in weekly Bible study, sang in the choir and attended small groups.
She enjoyed playing bridge, scrap booking, reading, and cross stitch.
Survivors include her son, Matthew and Elizabeth Hilligoss, of Bargersville, Indiana; daughter, Michelle and Jim Harris, of New Haven; nine grandchildren, Paige Wade, Katie Wade and Alex Wade, Yuki Erbes, Sofi Hilligoss, Ella Hilligoss and Lena Hilligoss, Lauren Harris and her husband, Mason Moore, and Jonah Harris; great-granddaughter, Amelia Harris-Moore; sister, Mary and Mark Dahm, of Bradenton, Florida; and niece, Hannah and Jeremy Blythe, of Orlando, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First Christian Church, Kendallville, with Pastor Michael DiSanto officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
