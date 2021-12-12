ANGOLA — Todd Gordon Wilson, 56, of Angola, Indiana, fell asleep in death on Monday, Nov. 2 2021, after a long illness.
Born June 4, 1965 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Bill and Judy Wilson.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his brothers, Scott, of South Bend and Mark (Claudette), of Elkhart; a sister, Karen (Gary) Salisbury, of Greenfield; his lifelong best friend and business partner, Jon Gebhart and his wife, JJ; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Jason) Tigner and their children, Nicholas and Shelby, Jenny (Jeremy) VanAndel; and their children, Miles and Maris, Cathy Wilson and Jim Gaskill; along with their son, Russell, Jared (Hanna) Salisbury and Christopher; and a large group of extended family and friends.
Todd was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Nov. 14, 1981, and was a member of the Fremont congregation.
He was known for his kind, generous spirit and enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Hawaii. He loved the lake life, which included boating on Lake James; and was an avid Colts and Cubs fan.
He was a business partner with Senior Financial Solutions and loved his work helping seniors with Medicare Insurance for more than 30 years.
Todd looked forward to the Bible’s promised paradise earth without any more pain and suffering.
A Zoom Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., as well as a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Contact the family for the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.