FREMONT — Robert Wayne “Bob” Hassett, age 66, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 5, 1956, in Coldwater, Michigan, to David Delaine and Barbara June (Hills) Hassett.
Bob graduated from Fremont High School in 1974. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving until 1978.
He was a Diesel Mechanic for Stoops Freightliner in Fremont, Indiana.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting at the gun range, and camping.
He married Roberta (Green) on July 16, 1994, in Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Hassett, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Autumn Marie (Ben) Jenkins, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Bobby Hassett; brother, Chris (Patricia) Hassett, of Middletown, Ohio; and grandchildren, Dakota Delaine Hassett and Brently Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Hassett; sisters, Dawn Morrill and Beverly Manning; and a granddaughter, Devlynn Kay Ann Hassett.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with military honors provided by the USAF and Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 Color Guard.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the memorial service from 3-4 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
