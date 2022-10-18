AUBURN — Thomas L. Zook, 96, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Astral at Auburn.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1926, in Wabash, Indiana, to LaVella and Cecile (Scotten) Zook.
Mr. Zook served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, as a Quartermaster 3rd Class.
He earned his Master’s Degree from Purdue University in 1955 in Industrial Education-Psychology.
Mr. Zook spent 27 years as a classroom teacher in the DeKalb Central School System in Industrial Arts, Cooperative Education (ICE) and was Chairman of Industrial-Vocational Department at DeKalb High School, before retiring in 1982. After retiring from DeKalb, he spent five years at Lakewood Park Christian School as a Guidance Counselor. When he stepped away from education he stayed active constructing custom furniture in his workshop.
He was a member of Ivy Tech Region 3 Board of Directors from 1969 to 1988. He was also DeKalb County Coordinator for the Federal Job Training Program from 1987 to 1991.
Mr. Zook married Lois Scott on Dec. 30, 1950, in LaGro, Indiana, and she passed away on July 2, 2019.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and David Morris, of Fort Wayne and Anne and Michel Shuherk, of Auburn: eight grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew (Addie) Morris, of Fort Wayne, Andrew (Marissa) Morris, of Fishers, Jonathan (Polly) Morris, of Birmingham, Alabama, Zachary Morris, of Fort Wayne, Chad Roberts, of Auburn, Kathryn (Cameron) Haley, of Fishers, Nathan Shuherk, of Fishers and Ryan Shuherk, of Jacksonville, Florida; 14 great-grandchildren, Lily Morris, Tripp Morris, Annie Morris, Jack Morris, Henry Morris, Walter Morris, Sally Morris, Madeline Morris, Brayden Morris, Rhett Morris, Nicholas Roberts, Emerson Haley, Thomas Haley and Charlotte Haley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a great-granddaughter, Daisy Belle Morris; two brothers, Glenn A. Zook and Vern H. Zook; and two sisters, Ruth A. Shock and Janet I. Reahard.
The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Private family graveside services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, with Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and Auburn American Legion Post 97.
Memorials may be given in memory of Mr. Zook, to Lakewood Park Christian School or ProMedica Hospice.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
