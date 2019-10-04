Alyssa Bachelder 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Alyssa Kristin Mahan Bachelder, 28, of Churubusco, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.Arranggements have been entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeningitis reported in KendallvilleGuns taken from Angola homeAngola cosmetics store open at new Fort Wayne locationEleven vying for Miss Corn School titleHungry for apples? — Kendallville Apple Festival returns this weekendEarly morning warrant service nets alleged cocaine dealerRapa Nui's Catholic church colorful, vibrant2 arrested following gunshots at rural Cromwell homeBand director marching in new directionCloset of goodies a blessing Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2)Work together to get our country back on the right track (1)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Top Ads KD114870 KD115987 KD114642 Top Jobs KD116096 KD114410 KD115979 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Library recovery pace picks up Slow week gives Caleb chance to work on ideas for Prognosticator Panel Husker Extra Podcast: A critical stretch looms for the Huskers and talking double-wing Portillo’s launches food truck, hiring for restaurant We need to raise civilized citizens Little things add up — and up, and up Indiana has a hospital monopoly problem Memories by J: 'What's your teacher's name?'
